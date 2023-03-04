BJP's Prashant Umrao, two others booked for spreading fake news about killing of Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu

A case has been filed against BJP leader Prashant Umrao, who is the spokesperson for the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP, for spreading rumours on social media about the killing of Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

A case has also been registered against the editor of Dainik Bhaskar and the proprietor of Tanvir Post for spreading enmity and provoking riots, reports NDTV.

In a now deleted tweet, Prashant Umrao shared a photo of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and said "12 migrants from Bihar were hung to death in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi."