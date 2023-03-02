BJP-led alliance retains power in Tripura, Nagaland; Meghalaya headed for hung house
The BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly, securing its return to power in the northeastern state for the second time in a row. Meghalaya on the other hand is headed for a hung verdict
According to the Election Commission website, the BJP bagged 30 seats while the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one. The saffron party is leading in two more seats as results of 57 seats were declared on Thursday.
"The BJP's victory was expected We were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has been increased with the decisive mandate," outgoing Chief Minister Manik Saha, who won from Town Bardowali defeating his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes.
In Meghalaya, the NPP has won 19 seats and is leading in another 6, the BJP has won 2 seats, the Congress has won 5 seats, and the TMC has won four and is leading in one seat. The United Democratic Party has won 11 seats. The Hill State People’s Democratic Party and Independents have won 2 seats each. The Voice of the People Party has bagged 4 seats while the People’s Democratic Front has bagged one seat and is ahead in another constituency.
The NPP is the party with the most number of seats, but it is still short of a majority.