"Immoral & shameful" says Opposition as BJP lawmakers share stage with Bilkis Bano's rapist

The 11 convicts were garlanded and offered sweets upon their premature release on August 15, 2022. BJP leader BJP CK Raulji justified their release by claiming that they are "Brahmins with good values".

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved the premature release of the convicts, while the Gujarat government cited their "good behaviour" as a key reason to grant remission.

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna is set to hear six petitions challenging the remission filed by several political and civil rights activists, and a writ petition filed by Bilkis Bano.

This development comes days after Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to set up a new bench to hear pending pleas on the matter as Bano’s lawyer pointed out that the matter was not heard in the top court since December.