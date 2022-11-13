BJP MP files FIR against Bengal minister over remarks on Prez

"This is the real culture of Trinamool. Their leaders are ahead in insulting women, especially if that woman hails from the tribal community. They make tall claims about the tribal development in the state. But such derogatory comments from their leader, who is also a minister, reflects the actual mindset of their leaders," Chatterjee said.



Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly has also become active on the issue. Besides writing to the state governor, La Ganesan to intervene in dismissing Giri as the member of West Bengal legislative Assembly, he is also holding meetings with the party legislators in the state on how the matter can be raised on the floor of Assembly which is heading for its winter session from Monday.



The entire development seems to have put the Trinamool Congress leadership on the backfoot. It has already censured Giri for his comments by issuing a public statement. The point of counter-argument for Trinamool Congress is highlighting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the symbol of women empowerment in the country.