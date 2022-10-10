BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma calls for boycotting Muslims
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Delhi constituency Parvesh Singh Verma on Sunday called for boycotting the Muslims during the 'Aakrosh Sabha' organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)
The programme was held to discuss the stabbing of a 25-year-old youth Manish in Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on October 1.
Referring to the incident, Verma said he was killed by the "Jihadi elements". Three Muslim men were allegedly involved in the killing.
Addressing the people who attended the event, Verma called for boycotting the Muslims. During his speech, he also spoke of the Rohingya Muslims.
Verma is heard saying in a purported video clip of the meeting: “Jahan jahan yeh aaapko dikhaee de, mai kehta hun, agar inka dimaag thik karna hai… toh ek hi ilaaj hai, woh hai sampurna bahishkar… Aap is baat se sehmat ho? Haath khada kar ke bolo agar sehmat ho toh. Mere saath bolo hum inka sampurna bahishkar karenge, hum inki dukan rediyon se koi samaan nahin kharidenge, hum inko koi mazdoori nahi denge.”
(“Wherever you see them, I say that if you want to set their minds straight … then there is only one remedy, that is complete boycott… Do you agree with this? Raise your hand if you agree. Say with me, we will completely boycott them, we will not buy any goods from their shops, we will not employ them”.)
Several remarks and statements made by the leaders during the 'Aakrosh Sabha' have been condemned by others also.
