BJP-RSS petrified of demand for conducting caste-based census as they may lose precious political currency

The RSS and BJP are apprehensive that any such move will resurrect ‘Mandal and Kamandal’ politics in the country at the BJP’s cost, splitting the Hindu community vertically and squandering away the support base gathered during Modi’s eight years at the helm of the country.

The Modi government had informed the Supreme Court in 2021 that such an exercise would not be feasible in Bihar, though this does not stop state governments from carrying it out in their territory.

In Bihar, in particular, the BJP cannot skirt around the issue since any opposition by it to the move may invite an electoral backlash. It will, then, have to go along with Nitish’s decision, if and when it is made.

On his part, Nitish is firm on holding the all-party meeting to press the demand for implementation of a caste-based census. He went on record to say, “We will call an all-party meeting to know their views on caste-based census and have spoken to some parties to conduct the meeting. The proposal of all-party meeting will go to the state cabinet meeting and then we will start work on conducting caste-based census.”

The RJD’s exigency to identify with the aspirations of the Dalits and extreme backward caste people was recently highlighted by its decision to nominate a washerwoman from Bihar Sharif to contest the Legislative Council election.

There are two primary reasons behind the opposition parties’ decision to press for a caste-based survey. Of course, the first is the need to defeat the designs of the RSS and BJP to keep SCs and STs on their side by citing a common religion. The regional parties hold the view that the Sangh was not at all sincere to the cause of this section and was exploiting them. The second reason is to prevent the backward and Dalit youths from turning into religious mercenaries.

Though Narendra Modi and Amit Shah claim that a majority of the Dalits and OBCs support the BJP, the fact remains that the party still depends on the support of upper caste Brahmins, Rajputs, Bhumihars and Banias for scripting electoral success.

The leaders of regional parties also strongly nurse the feeling that Modi and RSS don’t pay them the recognition and honour they deserve. Even the state governments run by these parties are denied their share of resources.

A CASTE CENSUS will underscore the exact numbers of different castes as well as reveal the exact number of the disadvantaged segments living at the bottom of the socio-economic ladder. This may well rock the saffron boat and expose them in the eyes of the poor people.