BJP ruled states drop Gandhi’s name from official communique on Shaheed Diwas

Days after the Narendra Modi government dropped Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn ‘Abide with me’ from the Republic Day’s Beating the Retreat ceremony, two BJP ruled states dropped Gandhi’s name from the official communique issued to commemorate his death anniversary, also observed as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day all over the country.

While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh directed its departments, DMs and Commissioners to observe Shaheed Diwas, it has not mentioned Gandhi’s name in a two-page official communique issued on January 28.

MP Congress spokesman, KK Mishra said it was a deliberate attempt to erase Bapu’s memory. Talking to NH over the phone he said BJP leaders have criticised Gandhi openly.

“Every year Hindu Mahasabha celebrates Gandhi’s killing in Gwalior. They distribute sweets. This year they have announced an award also. How can this happen without the connivance of the BJP government?”