BJP ruled states drop Gandhi’s name from official communique on Shaheed Diwas
Days after the Narendra Modi government dropped Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn ‘Abide with me’ from the Republic Day’s Beating the Retreat ceremony, two BJP ruled states dropped Gandhi’s name from the official communique issued to commemorate his death anniversary, also observed as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day all over the country.
While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh directed its departments, DMs and Commissioners to observe Shaheed Diwas, it has not mentioned Gandhi’s name in a two-page official communique issued on January 28.
MP Congress spokesman, KK Mishra said it was a deliberate attempt to erase Bapu’s memory. Talking to NH over the phone he said BJP leaders have criticised Gandhi openly.
“Every year Hindu Mahasabha celebrates Gandhi’s killing in Gwalior. They distribute sweets. This year they have announced an award also. How can this happen without the connivance of the BJP government?”
Demanding action against ‘Hindutvawadis’ – a term popularised by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi-- Mishra attacked BJP for “promoting animosity between two religions” for political gains.
He also shared a video on Twitter in which BJP MP from Khajuraho and state BJP president, VD Sharma can be seen evading questions on Hindu Mahasabha which announced Apte-Godse Bharat Ratna to controversial saint Kalicharan.
Kalicharan was recently arrested by the Chhattisgarh police following his controversial remarks against Bapu. He was later taken into remand by the Maharashtra police where a case of hate speech was pending against him.
Similarly, the BJP government in Gujarat has also given Gandhi’s name a miss in the official communication, sent to education departments to observe the Shaheed Diwas.
Opposing it, Mujahid Nafees of Right to Education Forum, Gujarat, shot off a letter to the Secretary, demanding correction in the official communication.
“Not mentioning Gandhi's name in the letter issued by the education department points out a conspiracy. It is similar to covering up history,” said Nafees in his letter.
“Rectify and reissue the letter so that people can know about the killer and the organisation behind Gandhi’s killing,” added Nafees in his letter.
