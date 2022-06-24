In Karnataka BJP expects PM Modi to do the heavy lifting and campaign hard before polling

Why is old Mysuru vital to BJP? In the 2019 bypolls, BJP opened its account in Mandya district for the first time with minister K.C. Narayana Gowda retaining the KR Pet seat after crossing over from the JD(S) to the BJP. This was also a personal victory for former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for two reasons.

Firstly, Yediyurappa had not been able to break the predominantly Vokkaliga bastion of the JD(S) here. In 2018 BJP’s candidate in K R Pet had been pushed to the fifth position. Besides, during the bypolls, Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra took charge of the constituency and the victory in KR Pet made the party appoint him as a vice-president.

According to BJP Rajya Sabha MP-elect Lehar Singh Siroya, Modi during his two-day visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru on June 20 and 21 has sent across the message that he is going to take charge of the two cities’ infrastructure development in the coming months. During his visit, Modi inaugurated and launched development projects worth Rs. 33,000 crore in the two cities.

BJP’s electoral gains since 2008 have primarily been in Bengaluru city and central and north Karnataka. In Bengaluru urban constituencies, BJP’s victory has been due to the candidates’ personal rapport with voters and the Modi factor, while in north Karnataka dominated by Lingayats, Yediyurappa, the strongman of the community, has been the driving force until now.

Old Mysuru home turf of two former CMs: The old Mysuru region being a Vokkaliga dominated region, the political battle here is between two former Chief Ministers-- Siddaramaiah in Mysuru and H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya. When Siddaramaiah was in the JD(S) before he was expelled in 2005, the Vokkaliga, Kuruba (shepherd community which Siddaramaiah represents) along with other backward classes was a perfect winnable bet in elections. Here Congress and JD(S) are traditional political rivals, which the BJP is now trying to penetrate.