BJP suffers defeat in PM's Varanasi

The Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a humiliating defeat in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, where an independent candidate won in the Legislative Council election.

The independent candidate Annapurna Singh secured 4234 votes out of 4876 votes. SP's Umesh Kumar received 345 votes. The BJP candidate Sudama Kumar Patel was trailing behind these two with a mere 170 votes.