After global embarrassment, BJP suspends Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate. The party has also suspended Delhi BJP's media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Hashtags calling for the boycott of Indian products are trending on Twitter in Arab countries after Nupur Sharma's inflammatory remarks.

The Grand Mufti of Oman along with Twitter handles with a large following have called for the boycott.

The boycott tweets also included a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Grand Mufti of Oman Sheikh Al-Khalili tweeted: