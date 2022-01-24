BJP to contest 65 seats in Punjab; allies PLC to fight from 37 seats, SAD (Sanyukt) from 17 seats

Nadda stated that Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) will contest on 37 seats and SAD (Sanyukt) on 17 seats.

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Capt. Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Punjab BJP head Ashwani Sharma and certain other leaders of the state were present on the occasion.

Hailing Punjab as a "leader", especially in defence and food security of the country, Nadda said, "Today, Punjab needs special attention. It needs a double-engine government and better coordination between the Centre and the state."

"I am announcing a broader seat sharing agreement. BJP will contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37 seats and SAD (Sanyukt) on 15 seats," Nadda said.