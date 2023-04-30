BJP to supporters: See no evil, speak no truth, listen to no criticism

Sabka Saath (in solidarity with everyone) is a lie or a delusion.

It is more likely to be a lie, because exclusion is deliberately perpetrated and institutionalised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has no Muslim Member of Parliament nor any Muslim Member of the Legislative Assembly; yet the BJP says “Sabka Saath”.

While its ministers garland those convicted of lynching minorities, the BJP says “Sabka Saath”.

Who do they think they are fooling? Nobody. The BJP wants to say the words because it is not honest. Or perhaps it was a nice-sounding jumla (a contemporary colloquialism for a slogan or catchphrase) at the time. Or perhaps that time was not right for the party to openly claim what it really stands for. Whatever we conclude to be the reason, it is an inescapable conclusion that the slogan itself is untrue, because the numbers do not lie.