BJP’s audacious bid to alter Jammu and Kashmir’s electoral demography a matter of grave concern

Three years after the virtual abrogation of Article 370 and nullification of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the Modi government is continuing its efforts to reorder the electoral system in the region to suit its interests by disempowering the Muslim majority population.

The Chief Electoral Officer of J&K announced on August 16 that anyone who is ‘ordinarily a resident’ of J&K can enrol as a voter in the Union Territory. He added that 20 to 25 lakh voters are expected to be added during the special summary revision of the voter list.

Earlier, when Article 370 was in force, only permanent residents could vote in the Assembly election while those who were ‘ordinarily a resident’ were eligible to vote only in parliamentary polls. Such a voter was termed as ‘Non-Permanent Resident’ (NPR).

Now, those who are staying in J&K for doing business, jobs or studies can vote for the Assembly as well, which has set alarm bells ringing among the region’s political parties.

In fact, the addition of 25 lakh voters to the 76 lakh registered voters would alter in a major way the electoral balance in favour of the BJP and bring about a demographic change. There is also the question whether serving members of the armed forces or central para-military forces who are staying in peace stations can become eligible for enrolment as voters along with their spouses.

The new regulations would also mean that refugees from west Pakistan, resident in the state after 1947 and who could enrol as NPRs and vote in Parliament elections would now be eligible to vote in the Assembly election.

This latest measure of giving voting rights to non-permanent residents is part of the saffron party’s overall plan to reduce the weightage of the Muslim population in the Valley and in the Jammu region for the purpose of representation in the future Assembly.