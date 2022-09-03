BJP’s ‘Azad Card’ in Jammu

Political pundits believe that while BJP will find it difficult to win even a single seat from the Muslim-dominated Kashmir Valley, it is eyeing a repeat of 2014 in the Jammu division.

It was the Hindu-dominated Jammu division where BJP won all the 25 seats in 2014 and staked claim to form the government in J&K for the first time. With Ghulam Nabi Azad declaring that he would be launching a regional party in J&K, there is renewed hope in the BJP.

Following the reading down of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the BJP was successful in discrediting its former coalition partner, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to an extent. But the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) turned out to be a tougher nut to crack. Unlike other regional parties, JKNC has a strong cadre in the Valley as well as in Jammu and Ladakh divisions.

Senior lawyer and political analyst Asim Hashmi from Pir Panjal told the National Herald, “While PDP was substantially marginalised, the National Conference took over everything in the constituencies, blocks and districts. Despite detention and arrests of leaders and considerable harassment, the JKNC remains intact. Farooq Abdullah is deeply hurt at the developments and is a wounded man.”

The Scheduled Castes (SC) population in the Jammu division still recall the founding father of JKNC, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, for his land-to-tiller policy. “How can our community betray the NC? It is the NC that gave us land which in return gave us recognition,” one of them from Doda told the National Herald.

Since 2019, the BJP-led central government has been delaying assembly elections on one pretext or the other. “BJP knows that large number of people in Jammu will never vote for them again. They know that they will lose in their so-called strong bastions like the districts of Jammu, Kishtwar and Udhampur. That is the main reason why they have been delaying the election in J&K,” says Rattan Lal Gupta, provincial president of the NC in Jammu.

A survey done in October 2021 by a BJP backed television channel of Jammu found that over 66% of the respondents believed that only regional parties could safeguard the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The channel’s ‘Mood of the State’ survey revealed that 33.8% believed Farooq Abdullah could be an effective chief minister followed by Ghulam Nabi Azad (25%), Jitendra Singh (11.5%), Mehbooba Mufti (9.1%) and Altaf Bukhari (3%).

Azad was still with the Congress when the survey took place.

The channel claimed that the survey covered 62,000 respondents across Jammu and Kashmir, covering all important constituencies.

At least nine seats in the Jammu division are dominated by Muslims, and BJP is unlikely to win any of these seats (03 in Poonch; 02 in Rajouri; 01 in Banihal; 01 in Mahore; 01 in Doda and 01 in Inderwal). In several other constituencies in the Jammu Division, Muslims and liberal-secular Hindus together constitute a majority of the population. These constituencies are Doda West; Baderwah; Kishtwar; Ramban and Kalakote/Nowshera. Even in the 2014 legislative assembly election, BJP did not do too well on these seats.