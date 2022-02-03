BJP’s bid to polarise UP’s electorate reflects its desperation in run-up to polls kicking off on February 10

As the election campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is in full swing with the first phase of elections be held on February 10 in western UP, it has become clear that the BJP is banking solely on the Hindutva communal plank for mobilising support.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Adityanath have set the tone for the BJP’s campaign, which is laced with communal dog whistles and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Adityanath began the campaign by declaring that it will be a fight between ‘80 per cent vs 20 per cent’. This being the rough ratio of Hindus to Muslims in the state’s population.

Later he sought to justify the statement by saying that the 20 per cent are those who are opposed to the Ram temple, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Mathura Vrindavan. For good measure, he added that they sympathise with mafias and terrorists.

This is the motif of Adityanath’s rabid communal campaign – Hindus on one side and people who oppose Hindu temples and are linked to terrorists and criminals on the other.

The Samajwadi Party is sought to be branded as Jinnah lovers and backing mafias and terrorists. To make the messaging more explicit, Adityanath tweeted, “They are devotees of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel”.