BJP’s brouhaha over tricolour bizarre when RSS had resisted adoption of national flag, Constitution

A week ahead of the 75th anniversary of Independence, India commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Quit India movement on August 9, 2022. The entire Congress leadership had been arrested immediately after giving the ‘Quit India’ call to the Britishers at the All-India Congress Committee session in Mumbai, but it triggered a popular upsurge in several parts of India and even gave rise to four parallel governments – Ballia in UP, Tamluk in Bengal, Talcher in Odisha and Satara in Maharashtra. The parallel government in Satara, in fact, lasted till 1947, becoming the historical bridge between the Quit India movement and the final exit of the British colonial rulers.

History has, however, played a cruel joke on India. Power has passed into the hands of forces whose predecessors had not just stayed away from the freedom movement but collaborated with the colonial rulers during various phases since the 1857 war of independence.

In 2014, Narendra Modi came to power with the call of a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, an India free from the Congress. Today, Home Minister Amit Shah boasts about the BJP being set to rule India for fifty years and BJP president JP Nadda talks about the BJP becoming the single party in India!

Opposition-ruled governments are being destabilised and toppled one after another, opposition party offices are being raided and encircled by the police and opposition leaders are being harassed relentlessly by the ED.

When the Constitution and the national flag were being adopted, RSS had explicitly rejected both, insisting on recognising ‘Manusmriti’ as India’s foundational code and the saffron flag as India’s national flag. The opposition by RSS to the constitutional direction of free and modern India was not confined to just ideological polemics. It did everything possible to destabilise and derail the fledgling republic. The plot to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi was part and parcel of this larger conspiracy.