BJP’s call to rewrite Constitution has ominous tones for Indian democracy

As if sowing the seeds of two nation theory was not enough, another Hindutva leader MS Golwalkar, just after becoming the chief of the RSS, brazenly compared the project of promoting the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with German anti-Semitism. In his book, “We or Our Nationhood Defined”, published in 1939, he presented Hitler’s treatment of jews as a model to be applied on Indian Muslims.

“To keep off the purity of the race and its culture, Germany shocked the world by her purging the country of the Semetic races – the Jews,” Golwalkar wrote. “Race pride at its highest has been manifested here. Germany has also shown how well nigh impossible it is for races and cultures, having differences going to the root, to be assimilated into one united whole, a good lesson for us in Hindusthan to learn and profit by, he wrote.

He then argued, “From this stand point, […] non-Hindu peoples in Hindusthan must either adopt the Hindu culture and language, must learn to respect and hold in reverence Hindu religion, must entertain no idea but those of the glorification of the Hindu race and culture […] and must lose their separate existence to merge in the Hindu race, or may stay in the country, only subordinated to the Hindu Nation, claiming nothing, deserving no privileges, far less any preferential treatment not even citizen’s right.”

This book, on the one hand brought German Nazism in the context of India, and on the other, it created a clear distinction between ‘we’ and the ‘other’. It laid down a comprehensive road map to deal with Indian Muslims. History has to be seen in its context, not in the manner in which Modi and his masters would like us to see. They are aware that the history is not with them, hence the effort to reconstruct the past according to their own interest.

In fact, the RSS, with its definite political aims, does not believe in democracy, as wrote Golwalkar in his ‘Bunch of thoughts’, “The concept of democracy being ‘by the people’ and ‘of the people’ meaning all are equal sharer in the political administration, is to a large extent only a myth in practice.”

(IPA Service)

