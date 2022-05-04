BJP’s central leadership keeps CM Basavaraj Bommai on tenterhooks over cabinet expansion in Karnataka

The suspense is not just about the date of the expansion but also whether the party leadership will just opt for filling the five vacancies or go in for a total restructuring of the cabinet, which would mean dropping non-performers and those facing controversies or even a change of leadership itself. According to party sources, the chances of BJP changing Bommai, who is yet to gain acceptability among the BJP legislators, is remote, but not totally ruled out.

Though Shah has endorsed Bommai as the face who would lead the party in the 2023 assembly elections, his tenure has been dogged by controversies and corruption, with BJP legislators upset over his style of functioning.

Bommai has been accused by the Congress of resorting to implementing the saffron agenda by bringing in legislations to check conversions to other faiths, freeing the temples from government control and defending moral policing.

BJP sources said mere filling up of the five vacancies will stir fresh trouble as the list of ministerial aspirants from senior BJP legislators is long. They had to make way for the ‘migrants’ from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) when B S Yediyurappa formed the government by dislodging H D Kumaraswamy in 2019.

BJP's national general secretary C T Ravi recently ruled out a ‘Gujarat model’ for Karnataka where Vijay Rupani resigned in September 2021 with his cabinet also going out by default a year ahead of the polls. “We have a ‘Karnataka model’,” he added.

In 2008, after BJP formed its first government independently in Karnataka under Yediyurappa, the party saw three chief ministers before the 2013 elections. Yediyurappa had to step down after being indicted in a Lokayukta report on illegal mining in 2011 and was succeeded by his protege D V Sadananda Gowda. The latter had to make way for Jagadish Shettar a year before the assembly polls.