BJP's Fear, Deception and Intimidation Policy has pushed country away from the course of development: Congress

She said no country can progress till there is peace and brotherhood and India's growth will be hampered if such an atmosphere continues to prevail.



Lamba said the finance minister is talking about foreign direct investment, but for this one has to create an atmosphere of peace.



"For you FDI is Foreign Direct Investment, but FDI is 'fear, deception and intimidation' for those seeking to come into the country with investment," she said, claiming that 8,000 businessmen have sought to move out of the country because of the "atmosphere of fear".



"We appeal to the prime minister to convene Parliament and hold discussions," Lamba said, adding that 13 primary parties have appealed for maintaining peace in the country.



"I would urge the prime minister and home minister to come forward and make this appeal. When youths were on the streets against the Agnipath scheme it was expected that the prime minister would address them and their concerns. But the prime minister chose to remain silent," she alleged.