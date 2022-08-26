BJP's gambit to alter electoral demography in Jammu and Kashmir for poll gains may fall flat

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Representation Act, 1957, under the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, voters had to be 18 and permanent residents of the state. But under the Representation of Peoples Act (of 1950 and 1951) of the Indian Constitution, people who have turned 18 and are ordinarily residents in the constituency, not the state, are eligible to enrol as voters.



Who is an ‘ordinarily resident’?

Section 19 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950 states that a person shall not be deemed to be ‘ordinarily resident in a constituency’ merely on the basis of ownership or possession of a house. In the landmark judgment in Manmohan Singh versus Election Commission of India (ECI), Guwahati High Court held that ‘ordinarily resident in a constituency' “shall mean a habitual resident of that place or a resident as a matter of fact as regular, normal and usual course, meaning normal and usual resident of that place.” The residency must be permanent in character, not temporary or casual, the high court held.

The ECI went on to challenge the judgment in the Supreme Court, which upheld the judgment of the Guwahati High Court.

In a commentary published in Business Standard, Bharat Bhushan points out that BJP has already done what it could to tilt the election in its favour. The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission used criteria other than population to demarcate constituencies. Six of the seven additional constituencies are now in Jammu.

It also changed the boundaries of existing constituencies to the advantage of the BJP. Earlier the ‘state subject’ classification excluded West Pakistan refugees from Assembly elections though they could vote for Parliament. Now they will be able to vote in the Assembly polls. By enrolling around 200,000 migrant workers in the Valley from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the BJP hopes to win more seats than earlier. It is also banking on the support of Valmikis brought in from Punjab as scavengers and safai karmachari.



But while the gerrymandering might help the BJP increase victory margins in its Jammu strongholds, observers doubt the party will manage to substantially increase its number of seats. It may even suffer reverses because of the mounting anger among Pandits following continued killings. And migrant workers might not like to risk retaliation by voting in the polls. But those niceties might not deter the BJP from trying to fix the election, observers fear.