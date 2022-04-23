BJP’s internal report claims BSP helped it to win UP elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party admits in its internal report that it was the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that helped the party win 273 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022 as its presence helped in the division of votes which proved beneficial for the BJP.

UP BJP has prepared its in-depth report and sent it to the party's national president JP Nadda. The election results were announced on March 10.

The report claimed that the SP and RLD alliance did not prove to be very successful in western UP. In western Uttar Pradesh, RLD had contested 30 seats on which it was claimed that the farmers’ agitation had a major impact. But it won only eight seats. At the same time, the BJP got support from the BSP's candidature and was successful in the rest of the seats.