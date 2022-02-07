BJP’s internal survey predicts a rout in west UP

Three days before the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be nervous as a senior party leader claims BJP will suffer a heavy loss in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly after Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued an appeal asking farmers to punish BJP.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew the three farm laws, there was a bit of relief for the party. We were confident that the party would be able to manage the voters. We were expecting a marginal loss as compared to last elections, but after the SKM appeal it is clear that BJP will suffer a massive loss in western UP,” a senior BJP leader told this reporter.

The first phase of polling is on February 10 and will cover western UP where SKM holds a good sway. This is the area that had witnessed the worst impact of the anti-farm bills agitation where the farmers even chased away BJP leaders.