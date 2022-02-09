BJP’s Manifesto 2022 for UP reflects panic at prospect of losing power in bellwether state

Even though the manifestoes of political parties in India released before elections have lost value and integrity due to general experience of broken promises, these still offer a glimpse into a party’s thought process. The BJP’s manifesto of 2022 for Uttar Pradesh is no exception and one can clearly see how the party has degenerated in the state since 2017 under Yogi Adityanath and how stricken with panic it is at the prospect of losing reins of power there.

There is a long list of changes that can be seen simply by comparing the BJP’s manifesto of 2017 and of 2022. The promise of ‘Anti-Romeo squads’ in 2017 did not carry any bias – either of caste or of religion. Such a neutral term has now been changed to a communal term, ‘love jihad’ in the 2022 manifesto.

In 2017, it was part of ‘Sashakt Naari, Samaan Adhikar’ agenda that was again a neutral term. It was conceived that special teams would be set up at police stations to deal with incidents of eve-teasing.