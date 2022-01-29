BJP’s polarisation strategy not working in west UP

Addressing an election roadside meeting at Garh Mukhteshwar on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reminded people about Sachin and Gaurav – two cousins who were killed when they protested against eve-teasing that led to Muzaffarnagar pogrom.

This was done in a subtle way to ignite communal hatred which can ultimately lead to communal polarisation in western Uttar Pradesh. Even the Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised the issue of palayan (exodus) when he started the election campaign in Kairana, in western Uttar Pradesh. He also held a meeting with 11 families, that allegedly left Kairana, during the previous regime.

The issue of exodus, which was raised by former BJP MP Hukum Singh in 2013, worked in favour of BJP as it led to polarisation of society among Hindus and Muslims in Meerut, Saharanpur, and Moradabad divisions. The BJP reaped political harvest too as it won 14 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 elections and registered victory on 51 out of 70 seats of the region in the 2017 Assembly elections.