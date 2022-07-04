BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Zee News anchor booked for 'doctored' Rahul Gandhi video

An FIR has been lodged against the BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister of state for information & broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday. The FIR against Rathore and the Zee TV anchor Rohit Ranjan and others was filed for allegedly presenting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark on the vandalisation of Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad in Kerala and wrongly relating the statement to the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur.

Ram Singh Kaswan, a Congress leader from Churu district, who is the complainant said that Rathore and others intentionally spread falsehood by doctoring Rahul Gandhi’s comment in Kerala to appear as if it was a remark on the Udaipur’s tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder.

Ram Singh Kanswan has filed the FIR in the Bani Park police station under IPC sections 504,505 (criminal intimidation) 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).