BJP's TN IT Cell chief joins AIADMK

In a one page letter released along with his resignation, Nirmal Kumar said: "The party is travelling on the path of disaster due to his one man show attitude, without considering the party and its cadres."



He also claimed that while the party leader was overtly showing that he was against a DMK minister, he was having a discrete understanding with that minister. "As a whole he is worse than the Dravidian model ministers. The person who is #420malai is not only dangerous to the state BJP but to the state as well."



The resignation of Nirmal Kumar is a major shock for the state BJP. BJP women leader and actor, Gayatri Raghuram had also quit the party earlier and OBC Morcha state leader Tiruchi Surya had also left recently.

