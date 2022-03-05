Black flags, posters in Pune ahead of PM’s visit on Sunday

Coming out with all guns blazing against the BJP, Pawar said any party with a Muslim worker and “these people" immediately link him to Dawood Ibrahim. "Some years back they had accused me too of connections with Dawood which were baseless. So now one would not worry about such false allegations.”

Perhaps ED shot itself in the foot and provided ample ammunition to Pawar against it. In its "I am Mr MacAdams" moment, the ED first filed a charge sheet against Malik stating that he had paid Rs 55 lakh in 2005 to a Dawood associate for a piece of land in Kurla in north east Mumbai. A few days later it filed a correction in court stating that there had been a typographical error and Malik had bought the land for only Rs five lakh.

Even given the time lapse since the purchase, Kurla with its proximity to posh commercial business district of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) could not have had such low-priced land and the ED's correction immediately led BJP opponents to state that the case was politically motivated.

Since Malik's arrest, the BJP has been clamouring for his resignation. But now Pawar has fired another shot at the BJP, saying, “While it is true that Malik has been arrested, it is also equally true that our old friend from Sindhudurg (Narayan Rane) was also arrested. We never saw any evidence of the Central government demoting or reducing him in any manner for that arrest.” Pawar then went for the BJP's jugular saying the party had double standards – one law for Malik and another for Rane.