BMC's budget stresses on ease of living this year

“The BMC has been working on a very high number of Infrastructure projects like never before. The capital expenditure on these infrastructure works is close Rs 16,800 crore in 2021-22, which is almost double of what was spent on infrastructure three years back in a year. I propose to keep the infrastructure sector spending high to make it possible for our citizens to secure higher levels of both ‘Quality of Living’ and ‘Ease of Living’. We want to focus on the younger generation and give the best to them to prepare themselves for the future and hence the budget outlay for Education has been increased tremendously this year,” Chahal said, adding that Rs 6933 crore has been allocated towards the health infrastructure outlay this year.

According to the data released by the BMC, the budget estimates of revenue income for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 27811.57 crore, which was revised to Rs 37538.41 crore, while the actual income received up to January 31 this year stood at Rs 30851.18 crore. Meanwhile, the estimated Revenue Income for financial year 2022-23 is proposed at Rs 30743.61 crore, an increase of Rs 2932.04 crore than last year’s dudget estimates.

Civic officials stated that the major sources of revenue for 2022-23 would be a grant-in-aid of Rs 11429.73 crore on account of compensation in lieu of Octroi, an income of Rs 7000 crore from property tax, an income of Rs 3950 crore from the Development Planning Department, an income of Rs 1128.74 crore from interest on investments and an income of Rs 1596.93 crore from water & sewage sharges.

The BMC had recently announced relief to residential property of 500 sq.ft. or less carpet area. About 16,14,000 citizens will get 100% relief from Property Tax payment and the amount of exemption to the citizens is to the extent of Rs 462 crore per annum.

The civic body has placed great importance on the ongoing infrastructure projects in the city this year, with a total allocation of Rs 17,942.96 crore being made towards the same. Of this, the Coastal Road project has been allocated a sum of Rs 3200 crore, while an allocation of Rs 1300 crore has been made for the Goregaon Mulund Link Road. The BMC has also allocated Rs 1340 crore for the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project.