Bollywood industry mourns the death of Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra

Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, passed away on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital. She was 74. The Bollywood fraternity poured in condolences.

Lalit Pandit: “I just met Adi Chopra at his house .He was sitting alone .All will of course be coming to meet him at his house…he had just come from the cremation and was instructing arrangements for the industry to come and see him. I also came from the cremation and went to his house. Such a big loss. Everyone loved Pam Aunty.”

Jaya Bachchan: “May she rest in peace. Have not been in touch for very long. Sad.”

Hema Malini: “I knew her as a very inspiring person, especially for Yashji as a director. Her influence was enormous on him. She was lovely, kindhearted and a poetic person.She sang in Yashji’s Trishul which I was part of. Lovely voice, lovely person. Will be missed by everyone who knew her. May her soul rest in peace.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: “Pam aunty was a mother figure. I have the fondest memories of her. She was very very dear to all three generations of my family, my grandfather (legendary singer Mukesh), my father(singer Nitin Mukesh) and me. She was the nicest, gentlest soul ever and what a beautiful singer she was too. Will truly miss her a lot.”