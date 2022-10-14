Bomb threat on flight from Moscow, passengers, crew evacuated
A bomb threat on a flight arriving from Moscow was received by the CISF at the international airport in Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said.
According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of a bomb on the flight.
The flight landed at the Delhi airport between 3 and 4 am, and its 386 passengers and 14 crew members were immediately evacuated, a senior police official said.
The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated.
"FLIGHT No SU 232 (Moscow to Delhi) landed at runway number 29. It was carrying 386 passengers and 16 crew members. All were safely evacuated. The plane was taken to a safe and was thoroughly checked. As of now no bomb was found," the official said.
They were still checking the baggage of the passengers.