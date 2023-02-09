Bombay HC dismisses Godrej plea against land acquisition; paves way for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is of "national importance and in public interest", and dismissed a petition filed by Godrej & Boyce company challenging acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL in Mumbai's Vikhroli area for the project.

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and MM Sathaye said the project was one-of-its-kind and collective interest would prevail over private interest.

Of the total 508.17 kilometres of rail track between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, about 21 km is planned to be underground. One of the entry points to the underground tunnel falls on the land in Vikhroli (owned by Godrej).

The state government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had claimed the company was delaying the entire project which was of public importance.

The authorities had told the HC that the acquisition process of the entire line for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was complete except the land owned by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited in Vikhroli area.