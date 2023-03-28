Bommai govt faces ire from communities for tweaking the reservation policy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's decision to tweak the state's Reservation Policy by providing internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes, increasing the quota for the politically dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, and removing the Muslims from the backward classes category and adding them to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) pool last week saw the first outpouring of backlash on Monday.

The target was BJP's Lingayat strongman, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Upset with the Karnataka government's decision to recommend internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes, the Banjaras or Lambanis, who were taking out a protest march in his constituency Shikaripura in Shivamogga district pelted stones at his house.

The protesters demanded that either Yediyurappa or his son, MP B.Y. Raghavendra, should receive the memorandum, which resulted in a tense situation prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge. The protesters comprised members from the Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha and Korama communities, all of whom fall under the general Scheduled Castes category now.