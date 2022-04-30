Bonanza for builders in NOIDA

Although NOIDA was mandated to develop industrial estates, in practice it has given priority to residential needs and commercial development.

In the Master Plan of 2031, NOIDA it was planned, would develop 2,806.52 hectares of land as industrial area. But till March end of 2018, NOIDA developed 2,418.90 hectares, but only 1,150.03 hectare (47.54 per cent) could be allotted. Out of the allotted area, only 796.10 hectares were made functional up to March 2020. CAG noticed that 20.73 per cent of the industrial units on the allotted plots were non-functional, thus defeating the objective of industrialisation.

NOIDA was to ensure that industrial units were established on the allotted industrial plots within the prescribed period. Rates of industrial plots were kept lower. NOIDA was to ensure that the benefit of these subsidised rates was passed on to genuine industrialists and not to investors, speculators or land sharks.

However, the objective industrialisation was defeated through a series of decisions taken by the Authority.

*Before 2009, transfer of plots was permitted only after the unit was declared functional. This condition was relaxed in September 2010 when transfer of non-functional plots was also allowed due to the global recession. However, since then NOIDA has not restored the previous order and has continued to allow transfer of non-functional plots, which promoted trading of non-functional plots.

* Allowed change in shareholding from one company to another without paying any fee.

* The allottees of industrial plots were required to make their unit functional within three years from the date of allotment/lease deed whereas the industrial allottees of IT/ITES units were required to make their unit functional within five years from the date of allotment/lease deed.