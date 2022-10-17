Book Excerpt: A journey towards delegitimisation

Hindi’s multi-media owner-editors

I ndia has long debated the issue of media monopolies and cross-media ownership. During the early years after Independence, the ‘jute press’ was criticised often by political leaders. This was a clear reference to big media groups like the Hindustan Times Group and the Times Group, both of whose owners were businessmen and jute barons. Similarly, the ownership of steel plants by a few influential media barons led occasionally to derisive references to the dominance of the ‘steel press’. Soon, pressure built up to frame laws preventing large media monopolies.

With 22 recognised Indian languages and fast proliferating segments in print, digital media, radio and television, the mediascape in India has presented a complex scenario. By the 1970s, most major media entities had come to be variously owned and controlled either by individuals or by various trusts, societies and corporate bodies. According to the findings of the Media Ownership Monitor (MOM) report, four major dailies in Hindi— Dainik Jagran, Hindustan Dainik, Amar Ujala and Dainik Bhaskar— today control 76.45 per cent of the total readership for Hindi papers nationally (Reporters without Borders and DataLEADS 2019a). All four are owned in large part by the families of the original founders. All have, by now, acquired an impressive array of other media platforms in the digital world. This provides them with a clear advantage over other vernaculars and enormous economic clout and political leverage in the 11 states of the Hindi belt. By the first decade of the new millennium, large TV and broadcast networks began acquiring/partnering with regional players. Then came the realisation that in the years to come, the scope for multi-media expansion is going to be far bigger in Indian languages, particularly in Hindi.

TRAI and questions about cross-media ownership

Fearing the loss of healthy heterogeneity and fair competition in the media market, in February 2009, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) advised the government that necessary safeguards were needed to ensure plurality and diversity in print, radio and television. This advice was vociferously questioned by media owners in the publications and TV channels they owned. It was said that if restrictions were imposed on cross-media ownership, the multiplicity and growth of the media would be badly impacted. The pro-cross-media ownership lobby also said the market in India was too diverse to allow media monopolies to come up. A little later, in July 2009, another 200-page report was submitted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This report recommended the strict implementation of laws preventing cross-media ownership to ward off market dominance by a few corporates with diverse interests in sectors like steel, aviation, hotels, cement, education, and automobiles (Guha Thakurta, 2012a).

The implementation of the report was hotly resisted by big players in the field. Their boards gradually all but eliminated journalists and brought in investment bankers, venture capitalists, chartered accountants, corporate lawyers, retailers and representatives of major companies who were also big advertisers. This, as the TRAI feared, led to many questionable dealings and a confusion of priorities in all branches of the media.