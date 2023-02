Through the application of methods of digital humanities on inscriptional data sourced from the catalogue of the paintings in the Razmnama which appear in Hendley’s Memorials, Yael Rice informs us that more than 50 or 60 artists would have worked on this book, and that 128 paintings reflect the work of more than one painter. Rice has successfully gleaned the ‘artists’ centrality’, rather than study only the frequency of their mention ‘among the numerous collaborations’, and her findings show that Akbar’s manuscript atelier fostered acquaintanceship among artists rather than intimate relationships. As she says, ‘the workshop operated according to a judicious and deliberate, rather than an accidental, scheme, which was likely intended to streamline the production process. A large team of artists […] complete[d] a manuscript’s illustrations far faster than a small team could.’

The production of this imperial Razmnama, as Das reminds us, was a ‘path-breaking venture’ because the painters ‘had to plan every composition from scratch’. The only illustrated copy of the Mahabharata they may have seen would have been a northern recension made during the reign of Sikander Lodhi (r. 1489–1517) by Kayastha painters of the Delhi–Agra area. The paintings of this text ‘present the principal characters performing their assigned role […] in a simple and straightforward manner and in a limited range of colours’ while the paintings in Akbar’s Razmnama ‘express the unfolding of details [and] immediacy of the tense and high drama’. The latter remind us that the painters in Akbar’s court had learned to create elaborate compositions of man, nature and myth while illustrating copies of classical Persian texts such as Qissa-i-Amir Hamza or the Hamzanama. With the Razmnama, they had to enter a new domain: that of a living religion. They had little scope to deviate and many may have been familiar with the Mahabharata episodes, having watched them being regularly enacted.