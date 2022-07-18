Book Review: If England can function as a 'Christian' country, why not India as a 'Hindu Rashtra'?

Was a Western concept of religious neutrality ever suited to a country as deeply conservative and historically religious as India? Was the idea of declaring India a secular state really borne out of Nehru’s “innate liberalism”? After all, there were plenty of doomsayers who predicted that creating India as a secular state was destined to fail. Seventy-five years after Independence was declared, has this come true?

This is a crucial year for India, a year when we celebrate the diamond jubilee of Independence, though there are many who wonder whether “celebrate” is the correct phrase, given the political turmoil and the social roil in civil society. Indeed, the question uppermost in the minds of a large section of the thinking populous is whether we should call ourselves a secular nation any longer.

Constitutionally, there is no ambiguity about the kind of India imagined by the men who fought for Independence – a country where all religions must live in respect and harmony. Practically, however, the secular identity of the world’s largest democracy has always been on shaky ground, chimerical and mirage-like at best, naked and defenseless against the onslaught of an increasingly aggressive Hindu nationalism at worst.

These questions, arguments and debates around them are now offered up for further scrutiny in a compact volume by journalist, Wolfson Fellow and scholar of identity politics and Hindu-Muslim relations, Hasan Suroor.

Using history, contemporary politics and empiricism, he examines how India got to where it is, whether we can ever “go back” to “the way we were” (spoiler alert – we cannot) and how the way forward forces us to embrace truths about this all-important relationship that are mostly unpalatable.