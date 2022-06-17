Boosting Hindutva agenda before 2024 polls backfiring; protest over Agnipath puts govt in the dock once again

It would be simply an act of naiveté to believe that the BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has dented the image of Narendra Modi or his government. It is Modi and his lieutenant Amit Shah who had prepared the backdrop and handed over the brief, to malign the Muslims, to their subjugates.

Of course, there are many instances, but the two main incidents that eroded the credibility of Modi and smeared his image testify his political immaturity and also his gaucheness in rewriting the history of the New India under his leadership. Second incident which smeared his image and exposed his inability to write a new history has been the revolt of the students and youths against his much-vaunted scheme Agnipath.

Till the anger of the youths got its manifestation on the streets across the country, especially the Hindi heartland against the new recruitment scheme in the armed forces, he was revered as the Hindu Yuva Hridaya Samrat (king of the Hindu youth). But ironically the same youth which was supposed to be the flag bearer of his ideas and ideals has challenged him and questioned his policies and ideas.

The controversial remark on the Prophet by Nupur Sharma might have taken an ugly turn but the restrain and maturity shown by the Islamic countries salvaged the situation from going beyond control. Unfortunately, the government which intends to write a new history is still not showing the amount of perseverance and restrain which is needed. It was expected that after the protest by the Islamic countries, the Modi government and the BJP will behave with the dignity expected of them as representatives of this great country. But sadly, that did not happen.