Border violence: Low attendance in Meghalaya offices; Assam police issues travel advisory

Police had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control as unidentified miscreants lobbed petrol bombs at a police bus and a jeep besides pelting the police personnel with stones injuring four of them. Three civilians were also assaulted nearby.



Shops and business establishments run by non-tribals in Khyndailad, Lewduh and certain other areas in Shillong remained shut since Thursday, apprehending violence.



Security in areas, identified as vulnerable, in the city was tightened, a senior district official told PTI.



The violence had led to the suspension of fuel supply from Assam to Meghalaya.

The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union had sent letters to IOC, HPCL and BPCL, informing them of its decision to not load fuel in tankers meant for Meghalaya following attacks on trucks supplying non-petroleum products in the last two days. However, the decision was changed on Friday.