Boris Johnson pulls out of UK PM race, Rishi Sunak closer to victory

And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this, he added.

Johnson, who formally had not announced his candidacy yet, had the public backing of around 59 Tory MPs, including some high-profile cabinet members.

Sunak, who is now seen as a favourite to be the next Prime minister, is still being challenged by Penny Mordaunt, the current leader of the House of Commons.



The two contenders have until 2 p.m. on Monday to get the required 100 endorsements from MPs and there are a total of 357 Conservative MPs in Parliament.



MPs will hold an "indicative" ballot of the final two, with the winner then decided in an online vote of party members, to end on October 28.



According to a tally by the BBC, 155 MPs are backing Sunak and 25 are supporting Mordaunt.



The 54 MPs who had backed Johnson are yet to switch support.