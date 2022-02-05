Both social and unsocial media lukewarm to drugs seized in Mumbai

It has been over four months since Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested and more than three months since he was released on bail. Social media, however, continues to feed off his misfortune, with 148 tweets about him reaching over four million people in the last eight days alone.

In stark contrast, however, four major drug seizures by the Mumbai Police, in quantities far greater than the one in the Aryan Khan case, were completely ignored by social media users, despite press conference, press releases and news reports.

Aryan was arrested in the early hours of Oct 3 last year, and spent nearly a month behind bars before being grated bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

National Herald did a manual count of the number of tweets posted within the first 24 hours of Aryan’s arrest, and found that a total of 578 tweets were posted by non-news media handles. A similar search after four significant drug cases registered by Mumbai Police from December 31, 2021 to January 31, 2022 showed that despite the cases being important in several respects, only a few news media accounts tweeted about them, with no tweets from civilian Twitter accounts whatsoever.

The first of these four cases was the arrest of three accused on New Year’s Eve, who were allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine and mephedrone collectively worth Rs three crore. Next, on January 13, Mumbai police arrested three accused from Antop Hill in Central Mumbai with methaqualone worth Rs 16 crore. Then, On January 17, the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch seized one kilogram of heroin worth Rs. 3 crore, while the fourth case involved seizure of 970 grams of methaqualone worth Rs. 9.7 lakh.