Brace for fuel price hike but experts advise the burden to be shared by all stakeholders

Since November 4, prices of petrol and diesel have been constant, and only commercial LPG prices were increased from March 1, with domestic LPG cylinders remaining untouched. Studies by the likes of Deloitte suggest at the very least a Rs. 8-9 per litre hike starting later this week. The common man seems resigned to the inevitable as oil prices of international crude surged past $130 a barrel when the Union Budget had assumed the price to hover around $70.

The Indian economy is diesel-based and any increase in its price sends the cost of every other thing upward. The weakening of the rupee against the dollar over time has also added to fuel costs. The exclusion of petrol and diesel from GST has led to a lack of transparency in retail pricing.

Rising crude prices and higher taxation, say some experts, also affect the country’s bargaining power with supplying nations. Most of the Indian oil companies– Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum – are PSUs. The few private players are the big companies that also benefit from the government’s policies.

While complete de-regulation was done in 2014 making it legally permissible for them to align their prices with global rates, prices remained untouched since November largely to prevent anti-government sentiment from taking shape during an election season.

Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman and MD of Hindustan Petroleum Corp, blames volatile global prices as the reason for no price revisions. Surana at a public function in February said that the volatility of prices the world over defeated the rationale of daily price changes or Dynamic Fuel Price Revision India adopted on June 16, 2017.

“Who gains from freezing prices due to elections or because the markets are volatile? I think everyone loses barring a few political gains that might be there. But then economics cannot be separated from politics,” said a senior economist.