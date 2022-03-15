Breaking: DCP With Mumbai Police booked for extortion

In its remand application filed before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday, the CIU has named Deputy Commissioner of Police Saurabh Tripathi as a wanted accused in the case.

“Tripathi was named as an accused based on certain facts that came to light during the interrogation of the arrested accused. He was the DCP in charge of Zone II at the time of the offence, and the three accused arrested earlier, all of them posted with the LT Marg police station, were under his supervision. Investigations conducted so far indicate that the money was extorted from the angadias on Tripathi’s verbal instructions,” an officer who is part of the investigation told National Herald.

Tripathi was recently transferred from Zone II to Operations, but reported sick the very next day and has been incommunicado since then, sources said.

The CIU had on February 18 registered a case against police inspector Om Wangate, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam and police sub inspector Samadhan Jamdade with the LT Marg police station, after members of an angadia association submitted complaints of extortion against them. Kadam and Jamdade were arrested the same day that the case was registered, while Wangate was arrested on March 11, after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Sessions Court.