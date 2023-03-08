Breaking Gender Stereotypes: One Goal at a Time

My name is Netra, and I am 19 years old. I am a football player and coach. I mostly train with adolescent girls and boys in my community, and use the sport as a medium to initiate conversations with them about gender norms and stereotypes.

I live with my sister and mother in Mumbai. Until recently we were staying with my maternal uncle and his family in my grandmother’s house in the same neighbourhood. Growing up in a traditional joint family, I faced many restrictions and challenges.

I was 15 years old when I was first introduced to football. My best friend at the time used to play as a part of OSCAR Foundation, a non-profit that uses the sport to instil life skills in children from low-income communities. She encouraged me to join a game with some of our friends at the Oval Maidan after school. I was hesitant at first because I had never participated in any sport. However, I had so much fun playing that first game that I just kept going back.