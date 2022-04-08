Breaking News: Alia-Ranbir wedding on April 14, Reception on April 16

The Wedding of the Year, where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will become man and wife, is around the corner. The date that the media has gotten hold of is 17 April.

That, let me inform you, is a little off the mark. The actual Alia-Ranbir wedding date is April 14. Yes, the couple is tying the sacred knot on 14 April at a very private function to be attended only by close family.