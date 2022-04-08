Breaking News: Alia-Ranbir wedding on April 14, Reception on April 16
The Wedding of the Year, where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will become man and wife, is around the corner. The date that the media has gotten hold of is 17 April.
That, let me inform you, is a little off the mark. The actual Alia-Ranbir wedding date is April 14. Yes, the couple is tying the sacred knot on 14 April at a very private function to be attended only by close family.
A close friend of the couple spills the beans, “On 14 April , Alia and Ranbir will go through the wedding ceremony at Alia’s residence . This wedding will be attended only by the couple’s immediate family. Then on the evening of 15 April, Alia and Ranbir will host a family dinner to be attended by the extended family of both .On 16 April is the wedding reception for which all of Alia and Ranbir’s friends and family will be invited.”
We wish the couple many years of married life.
