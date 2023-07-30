Brij Bhushan claims 22 of 25 state wrestling units attended meeting hosted by him

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that 22 out of 25 state units attended a meeting hosted by him in New Delhi on Sunday, adding that "his candidates" for various posts for the federation elections on August 12 will be announced on July 31.

Monday is the last date for filing nominations.

"Twenty-two of the 25 states unites associated with the WFI attended the meeting. (Our) candidates will be announced on Monday," said BJP MP Brij Bhushan, who hosted the meeting at a five-star hotel here.

Brij Bhushan, against whom the country's six top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajranj Punia and Sakshi Malik had levelled allegations of sexual harassment, is ineligible to contest as he has completed 12 years a head of the federation -- the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.