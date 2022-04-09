Bringing the best of content that I could find: Ayushmann Khurrana on his line up of movies in 2022

Ayushmann says, “I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I’m confident that I’m bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen.”

About Anek he says, “My first release of the year, Anek, is a project that’s extremely close to my heart and it’s a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences. It will question what it takes to be an Indian above all the divide that the country faces and will emphasise on a hard hitting question - ‘what does it take to be called an Indian?’.”