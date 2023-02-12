Budget 2023: The blinding neglect of the poor in Modi govt's policies

Rapid growth with fair distribution should be the objective of any budget. But the Budgets like the one for 2023-24, presented in Parliament on February 1, will ensure that the quality-of-life ranking of the average citizen in the fifth largest economy is at the bottom quarter of the global list.

What is the condition of the ordinary Indian citizen today? The bottom 50 per cent own less than 6 per cent of the national wealth and less than 15 per cent of the national income. The ‘World Inequality Report 2022’, which highlighted the situation, placed India among the most unequal countries with rising poverty and an ‘affluent elite’.

The growth in the national income had been decelerating during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) period from over 8 per cent to 3.1 per cent in the quarter preceding the Covid pandemic. If we take the average of the four years from 2019-20 to 2022-23, the growth rate would come to 2.7 per cent.

The per capita income in 2021-22 is lower than the per capita income before the pandemic. But the basic assumption of this budget is that of “a full recovery in FY22 ahead of many nations and (is) position(ed) to ascend the pre-pandemic growth path in FY23”.