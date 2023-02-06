Budget a 'silent strike' on poor by Modi govt: Sonia Gandhi

Rural labourers will have less work as funding for MGNREGA has been reduced by a third, bringing it below 2018-19 levels, Gandhi pointed out.



"Our schools will be strapped for resources, with funding for the rebranded Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan remaining stagnant for three years in a row. Children will have less nutritious meals, as funding for mid-day meals in schools has fallen by a tenth this year," the former Congress chief said.



This deadly combination of insufficient funding and rising inflation directly hurts the nation's poorest and most disadvantaged, she opined.



"As expected, there has been total silence from the Prime Minister on why this attack on social schemes was needed during this crisis. Reading between the lines, we understand that the rationale is to fund capital expenditure, which the budget has sharply increased," she said.



Experts have raised doubts about the credibility of the figures, whether the funding can be well spent, and are wary that a large portion of the funding may reach only the government's friends and cronies, Gandhi said.



However, even setting these doubts aside, there is a larger point funding infrastructure at the expense of human development is a mistake, both in the short term and long term, the Congress leader argued.



In the long term, history teaches us that a healthy and educated population is the foundation for prosperity, Gandhi stressed.



Gandhi said that sharp cuts to social security, education, nutrition and health hurt the poorest today, and stunt the country's progress tomorrow.