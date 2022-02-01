Budget fell short of common man’s broad expectations of tax reliefs

What the Finance Minister did say, however, was the promise of 'Updated Returns.' In case taxpayers realize they owe more to the government than mentioned on the Income Tax Return of a particular year, they can now file an ‘Updated Returns’ in two years’ time of the assessment year.

“Presently, if the Income Tax department finds out that some income has been missed out by the assessee, it goes through a lengthy process of adjudication. Instead, with this proposal now, there will be a trust reposed in the taxpayers that will enable the assessee herself to declare the income that she may have missed out earlier while filing her return. Full details of the proposal are given in the Finance Bill. It is an affirmative step in the direction of voluntary tax compliance,” Sitharaman said.

Infrastructure appeared to have emerged as the topmost priority. While the fine print on specific allocation to ministries and programmes need to be studied for the best understanding of the budget, the government upped the outlay for capital expenditure from Rs. 4.54 lakh crore earlier to Rs. 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23.

While this increase is appearing to be a welcome step, the manner in which it is intended to be spent and through which route is to be seen.

Sitharaman in her speech said that the Budget sought to lay the blueprint to steer the economy over the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100. “We are in the midst of the Omicron wave. The speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly and I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’ will continue with strong growth,” she said in her opening remarks.