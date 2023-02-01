Budget is proof of people's failing faith in Modi government, says Kharge
Congress president notes how Budget 2023 is made by keeping elections, not country in mind
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the Budget 2023 of the Modi government as proof of the people's faith in the BJP continuously failing as this was a budget made keeping in mind the elections only, not keeping the country in mind.
“No effort has been made to find a solution to the dreaded unemployment in this budget. There is inflation in every house, and the common man is in trouble, but there is nothing in the budget that would reduce the prices of everyday items,” he said.
Kharge accused the Modi government of having looted the country by increasing the prices of flour, pulses, milk, and cooking gas. “There is nothing in this budget for the welfare of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes. There is not a single step to protect their rights. The MNREGA budget has been reduced by Rs 38,468 Crore. So, what will happen to the poor,” he asked in a series of tweets.
Pointing out that there was no boost in the education and health budgets and instead there was a shortage, the Congress president said that the government was anti-farmer, as the budget had nothing for them. “It was promised to double the income of farmers in 2022, why wasn’t it fulfilled? Where is the MSP guarantee? The neglect of the farmers only continues,” he said.
Congress MP and party general secretary K C Venugopal termed the budget as being good on optics but failing on the implementation part in comparison to the last budget. “The Finance Minister has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality, or equity anywhere in her speech,” he pointed out.
