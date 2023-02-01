Budget is proof of people's failing faith in Modi government, says Kharge

Kharge accused the Modi government of having looted the country by increasing the prices of flour, pulses, milk, and cooking gas. “There is nothing in this budget for the welfare of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes. There is not a single step to protect their rights. The MNREGA budget has been reduced by Rs 38,468 Crore. So, what will happen to the poor,” he asked in a series of tweets.

Pointing out that there was no boost in the education and health budgets and instead there was a shortage, the Congress president said that the government was anti-farmer, as the budget had nothing for them. “It was promised to double the income of farmers in 2022, why wasn’t it fulfilled? Where is the MSP guarantee? The neglect of the farmers only continues,” he said.